'Check the heating system,' unsettled spell of weather for Tipperary on the horizon
An unsettled trend of weather is emerging later this week but there is still some uncertainty on the details, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "Wet and windy Tuesday night into Wednesday. Turning cooler with low system to the south after that but the low could swing back over us next weekend. Stay tuned and check the heating system."
