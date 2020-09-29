WARNING: Solar speed limit sign outside Tipperary primary school is 'still broken'
With the water leak at the entrance to Kelly Lane seeming to be repaired it is time to note that the solar speed limit sign outside Mullinahone NS is still broken, writes Ricky Sheehan in this week's Mullinahone notes in The Nationalist.
Some of the street lights in the village could do with repairs now that the dark evenings of winter are beginning to close in.
