Tipperary people! Top tips on how to make autumn strolls with your pets safe

Even when the days get shorter and it starts to get darker earlier, dogs don’t want to miss out on their evening walk. As a result you need to pay special attention to safety so that you are clearly visible to other road users.

Ideally you should wear a safety vest or attach reflectors to your jacket.

You should always take a torch or a headlamp with you to draw attention to yourself. Your dog should be safeguarded too with reflective collars and leashes or illuminated collars to make him visible.

Maxi Zoo’s top tips to stay safe in the dark:

• Wear a safety vest or attach reflectors

• Take a torch or headlamp

• Get a reflective collar and leash or an illuminated collar for your dog

