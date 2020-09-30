Nominations sought for Tipperary Carer of the Year Award

Family Carers Ireland’s Tipperary South branch is seeking nominations for 2020 Netwatch Carer of the Year Awards, which recognise, celebrate and shine a light on the remarkable contribution of Ireland’s 355,000 family carers.

There are 12,552 family carers in Tipperary, one of whom will be named Tipperary Carer of the Year for 2020 at an awards ceremony on November 6.

Family Carers Ireland’s Tipperary South branch manager Cllr Richie Molloy says family carers across Tipperary make extraordinary sacrifices and work extremely hard, sometimes 24 hours a day, to provide care for family members and friends in their own homes.

The Clonmel councillor says the Covid-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of their role in society, as they support the healthcare system by keeping their loved ones at home and out of hospital.

With limited access to essential services and particularly respite, Cllr Molloy says family carers across Ireland are overstretched and receive little acknowledgement for their unpaid work, which saves the State €10 billion each year.

The winner of the Tipperary Carer of the Year Award 2019 was Newcastle’s Mary Doran, who gave up working as a tax consultant to care for her mother and other relatives.

“The awards recognise Tipperary’s family carers for their unyielding sacrifice and commitment to care for their loved ones at home.

“Whilst 2020 has been challenging for people across Ireland, this has particularly been the case for family carers, many of whom lost their vital supports and services during lockdown. Now more than ever, they deserve to be recognised and celebrated for their enormous contribution to our society,” Cllr Molloy says.

He encourages people to nominate a deserving local family carer for the award. Nomination forms are now available online at www.familycarers.ie or via the National Freephone Careline 1800 24 07 24.

“The Tipperary Carer of the Year will go forward to the national finals in Dublin later in November,” Cllr Molloy says.

“The awards are more important than ever this year as carers feel more isolated due to lockdown and the lack of day care.

“This is a chance for people to give a local carer the recognition they deserve,” he adds.