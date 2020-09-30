PICTURE: Mossy O’Carroll’s granddaughter wins brown bread baking competition

Marie McCarthy from Carrigaline, Cork has won the National Brown Bread Baking Competition, run by Aldi and in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

Marie is a granddaughter of the late Mossy O’Carroll who covered the Drangan area for The Nationalist for 35 years before her death in 2018.

Marie got to the final of the Aldi national brown bread baking competition at the Ploughing last year and came second.

TRIBUTE

Marie, who entered the competition in memory of her grandmother Mossy, won her regional heat to get through to the semi-finals and finals but she went one step further this year and won the competition outright.

She entered again in 2020, and this time won, using the same recipe as the previous year. The final of the contest in 2020 was held last week at Cooks Academy in Dublin where Marie McCarthy from Carrigaline in Cork rose to the challenge and emerged victorious, commended by the judges for her brown bread’s overall appearance, texture, and all important taste.

The bread is sure to be popular with Aldi customers nationwide.

Marie said: “I am thrilled to have won the National Brown Bread Baking Competition this year.

“I spent much of the lockdown perfecting my brown bread and it has certainly paid off.

“ I can’t wait to see my loaf on all Aldi shelves nationwide in the near future.”

This year, over 700 entries were submitted making it the most successful year to date.

Open to all members of the public, all entrants were asked to drop their freshly baked bread to Aldi stores on certain dates, with the breads then judged by a panel, and four contestants making it through to the final.

Marie will receive a guaranteed cash prize of €15,000 and her bread will be available in store in the coming weeks. It will be on sale in Aldi stores for one year.

National Ploughing Association Managing Director, Anna May McHugh, said: “Given the huge popularity and success of the National Brown Bread Baking competition at the National Ploughing Championships, we were delighted that the competition went ahead this year.

“ We want to wish Marie all the best and we hope to be back in our usual surroundings next year.”