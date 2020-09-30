EDITORIAL: Thank you, Tipperary principals! First Day at School supplement miracle

Looking at this year’s First Day at School supplement it’s hard not to reminisce about our own school days.

Pictures can evoke the strongest of memories, so be advised that flicking through the pages and seeing the school environs for this year’s junior infants, a flood of memories might come rushing back for you, minus the teachers wearing face masks, of course.

Nothing reminds people more of their school days than the smell of new books, the brand new uniform and shoes, the tiny desk or the smell of that sandwich at lunchtime which has been sitting in the lunchbox since morning.

The first day at school is a big deal for parents and the wider family and the supplement in The Nationalist has become a very important part of those memories.

Editions will be bought from Cappawhite to Newcastle and they will be kept and stored away to be pulled out again for a 21st birthday party or 30th.

It is a proud moment for families. The supplement is part of this paper’s role in serving the communities of its readers.

However, it would not have been possible were it not for the remarkable schools dotted throughout the Premier County.

Principals throughout have been so accommodating at a time when they have been battling to keep their schools open in the face of a pandemic.

Without their efforts, this supplement would not have been possible. The return of schools has been so important not just for students, but for wider society.

It has been a huge task for schools as they go head to head with the virus each day, but school principals were polite and accommodating to this paper’s appeal for photos.

They deserve a lot of credit for responding to the appeal and for making this year’s supplement a reality. With everything that’s going on, it is nothing short of a miracle to have a 24-page special inside this week’s paper.

Thank you also to The Nationalist’s photographers, who also captured magical moments across the 24-pages of the supplement.