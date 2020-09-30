Tipperary Dance Platform preparing for epic international festival

Tipperary Dance Platform present the 11th edition of its international dance festival TDP’20 Onland/Online from October 2-11.

Extending the possibilities for Irish artists to share their work globally and reach a wider audience, organsiers have created a new digital platform and video on demand service via Tipperary Dance Platform's new look website.

Festival directors Alexandre Iseli and Jazmin Chiodi have curated an extensive programme this year, giving audiences more time to see, access and engage with events from home together with a suite of live broadcasts and discussions.

There will be opportunities to see live performances, with 16 events across County Tipperary and three cinema screenings in Tipperary and Thurles.

Broadening the visibility for artists, TDP’20 will host the first Focus Ireland Dance Platform. This timely live broadcast networking event will connect Irish-based artists with international programmers and promoters.

The festival has an increased focus on Irish-made dance this year.

Live at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles for one night only is The Here Trio by multi award-winning Liz Roche Company, one of Ireland’s leading contemporary dance companies. With a reputation for its finely wrought and beautifully crafted choreographic style, The Here Trio challenges preconceived ideas about the right to belong in a place and reflects on impermanent existence in the rapidly changing environments we inhabit.

A triple bill night on October 3 in Clonmel showcases new talent in the Irish dance scene. Cork-based Siobhán Ní Dhuinnín presents Bád Shiobhán (Siobhán’s Boat), a delicate unpicking of a daughter-father relationship in movement, text and song.

Limerick-based Isabella Oberländer offers an invitation to imagine multiple visions of a non-binary speculative future in Glisten, while Swedish born, Dublin-based Maria Nillson Waller’s solo piece Praying Positions/Metamorphosis looks at the greater collective journey of evolution through the lens of a dancer’s body. Booking is mandatory and tickets are limited.

Recordings of the live performances will be available exclusively through Tipperary Dance Platform's new video on demand service via the festival website. What’s more, organisers will release a video a day from 14 artists from Ireland and abroad, most of them accessible until October 18.

Tipperary Dance Platform has commissioned Tipperary dance artist and filmmaker Mary Wycherley to create five short films shot outdoors in the beautiful and unique Tipperary countryside. The work unfolds in a series of five episodes or visual poems, each with their own identity yet all intrinsically linked. The collection of film works titled Far-flung Dances will be experienced in libraries across the county.

Exhibition

Aistear Riachtanach / Necessary Journey is a choreographic gesture in dialogue with a coastline from choreographer Ruairí O’Donnabháin. An archive of field recordings with mixed reality recorders taken over the course of walking 250km from Cape Clear to Cork City. The exhibition presents risograph prints in their full size and true colours. The online exhibition also contains audio, video and written archives that are not accessible in the onland exhibition at Tipperary Exel Arts Centre.

A stalwart of the festival is the professional development programme, an essential resource for artists to experiment and develop their practice. Tipperary Dance Platform's brand-new Hotspots LAB addresses the current travel restrictions and challenges that artists find themselves in.

Hotspots LAB will take place simultaneously in seven partnering venues across Europe: at our base in Tipperary, DanceHouse, Dublin; Festival MilanOltre, Italy; Trois C-L, Luxemburg; Teatro Victoria, Tenerife; Lavanderia a Vapor; and Oriente Occidente Festival. Dancers at each venue will be mentored by an experienced choreographer, and groups will connect through online meetings and workshops. Dublin choreographer Philip Connaughton and Tipperary-based Rita Marcalo are the Ireland-based mentors this year. Bursaries are available to professional dancers to participate in the Hotspots LAB and dancers can apply via the festival website.

Schools programme

Tipperary Dance Platform's schools programme continues this year with Tilt, from Cork based Croí Glan Integrated Dance, a new aerial dance theatre show that promises to be an exhilarating, boundary-pushing, tender and triumphant attempt to keep some kind of balance in a desperately unstable world. Offering thrills, spills and humour, the production reflects the longing for intimacy and human connection through diversity and troubling times.

Festival films

The festival cinema programme presents three feature length dance films, two by Irish choreographers Catherine Young and Áine Stapleton at the Excel Arts Centre, and Pablo Larraín’s new film EMA at The Source Arts Centre. Filmed on location in Switzerland, Horrible Creature by Áine Stapleton investigates the life of Lucia Joyce, daughter of Irish writer James Joyce.

Visit www.tdpfestival.com for more information.