Fledgling Tipperary farm wins top food award and they're only in business a few years

Great Taste, the world’s most trusted food and drink awards, has announced its stars of 2020 and a Tipperary farm is among them.

Out of 12,777 products sent in from 106 different countries, Magners Farm, Moyglass, Fethard, Tipperary was awarded a 1-star Great Taste award, which means judges dubbed it a food that delivers fantastic flavour for both its pasture range eggs and chicken bone broth.

Judged by 144 of the most discerning palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as food writers and journalists, Great Taste is the most coveted of all food and drink awards.

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to an outstanding product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting.

Kylie Magner said: “We are completely over the moon with our results this year.

“Our pasture range eggs are really special as our hens are on fresh Tipperary organic pasture and fed only 100% organic feed.

"Pasture range eggs are high in nutrition, (4-6 times higher than caged hens’ eggs) and we pride ourselves on the happiness of our hens.

"It’s so rewarding to see some of the greatest judges in Europe give our eggs the gold star! We also entered our chicken bone broth which again was awarded a gold star as it was in 2019.

"This award was made even more special as our daughter Imogen had been in charge of production of the chicken bone broth being home from school during the lock down and indeed made the batch sent off for the award judging.”

The eggs from Magners Farm were awarded a gold star - the highest rating achieved by any eggs in Ireland which is a fantastic achievement considering the Magner Family have only been in business since 2017.

This year’s winners have been found through a combination of remote judging and socially distanced judging sessions, after the lockdown began just one week into the schedule.

This necessitated a swift reinvention of the Great Taste process to ensure that robust judging standards were maintained and the quality of feedback was not compromised, all in time to provide a much-needed boost for food and drink producers during the all-important Christmas period.