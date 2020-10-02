Tipperary business slams 'detrimental rumour' about positive Covid-19 case

A Tipperary business has responded to rumours that a member of its team has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from Daybreak Clerihan, County Tipperary says the rumour circulating is untrue and that the local business is doing its utmost to keep customers and staff safe since Covid-19’s onset.

“Loose lips sink ships,” Daybreak Clerihan's statement on Facebook reads.

“It's rumours like this which can be detrimental to our operation.

“We have a thorough Covid plan established, which deals with prevention, identification and minimising the risk of an outbreak in our business. I hope we never have to close our doors because of an illness, let alone a rumour.

“I ask that before you pass on information about a business, person or family, that you consider the consequences of potentially passing on an untruth,” Daybreak Clerihan's statement adds.