PROPERTY: Three-bed terraced house in Tipperary on sale for €135,000
Any interest?
3 Mill Street Court, Carrick-on-Suir
This three-bedroom mid-terraced home is available for €135,000.
The property is ready for immediate occupation and boasts many features including gas fired central heating and double glazed windows and a south facing yard to rear.
Number 3 Mill Street court is located close to all town amenities such as shops, schools, churches and sporting and recreational amenities.
This property would ideally suit a first time buyer or investor.
