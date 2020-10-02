PROPERTY: Three-bed terraced house in Tipperary on sale for €135,000

Any interest?

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

3 Mill Street Court, Carrick-on-Suir

This three-bedroom mid-terraced home is available for €135,000.

The property is ready for immediate occupation and boasts many features including gas fired central heating and double glazed windows and a south facing yard to rear.

Number 3 Mill Street court is located close to all town amenities such as shops, schools, churches and sporting and recreational amenities.

This property would ideally suit a first time buyer or investor.

To view the full ad, click here. 