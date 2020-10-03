Plans to develop this Tipperary town as a 'mini-Killarney' tourist lure

Making the front pages of The Nationalist on September 9, 1989 was a story about plans to develop Cahir as a “mini-Killarney” tourist lure.

The report says the plans may have been blocked by the smell in the town from a nearby meat plant, according to Community Council chairman, Paddy Walsh.

“The smell is killing us,” said Mr Walsh who had attended the official opening of the restored Swiss Cottage the previous Friday, the latest addition at the time to the area’s growing number of tourist attractions.

Restored at a cost in excess of £200,000, the Swiss Cottage was formerly opened by then Minister of State, Brendan Daly, while also present was Lord Killanin, chairman of the National Heritage Council, and American philanthropist Mrs Sally Aall, the main motivator behind the scheme.

Meanwhile, Tipperary was celebrating this week as the county basked in the glory of an All-Ireland final win. The great victory over Antrim at Croke Park appeared to have touched the hearts of the county.

Not for eighteen years had the blue and gold flags fluttered so proudly and the words of Slievenamon sung out with such vigour.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, the report added.