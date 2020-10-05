'We have taken into account local considerations,' new mass times for villages in Tipp

The parishes of Ardfinnan, Ballybacon, Grange and Newcastle, Fourmilewater are now being Administered by one priest, and along with the parish of Touraneena /The Nire this makes up a new Pastoral Unit as part of our Diocesan Pastoral Plan, ‘Go Make Disciples’, with the seven churches being ministered to by two diocesan priests.

After discussions with the Bishop, the priests, representatives of the parish councils, members of the Finance Council and other staff and volunteers, and ensuring that every local church has at least one weekend Mass, the following Mass times in our churches takes place from the weekend of 10/11 October, and will be reviewed in the New Year:

SATURDAY VIGIL:

5pm: Newcastle- Our Lady of the Assumption

6.30pm: Ardfinnan- Holy Family

7pm: Touraneena – St. Mary’s

SUNDAY:

9am: Fourmilewater – Our Lady & St. Laurence

10.30: Grange – St. Nicholas

11am: Nire Church

12noon: Ballybacon- St. Mary’s

We have taken into account local considerations and have accommodated as many as possible. The Mass times allows us in cases of necessity, that one priest is able to cover Ardfinnan/Newcastle parishes alone if needed.

However, we are delighted that Fr Jude Ronayne-Forde of the Franciscan Friary, who is residing in Clonmel, will be assisting at Masses in the parishes at weekdays and weekends. With Fr Judes’s assistance, and with Fr Frawley who will be with us from time to time, we hope to restore weekday Masses more frequently, and this will be reviewed in the coming weeks.

While this time of change is an opportunity of local renewal, our parishes can now combine our liturgical and pastoral resources, and this will allow us to encourage more meaningful Eucharistic celebrations.

May the Lord be with us, the Holy Spirit guide us, and Our Lady protect us, as we support one another in love and service of each other.

Fr Michael Toomey. Adm.