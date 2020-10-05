Tipperary quartet deliver huge sum of money for racing punter over the weekend

A horse racing punter in Dublin was toasting the results as they came in from Tipperary on Sunday after four horses triggered a tasty four-figure payout.

The anonymous customer struck a €1 Lucky 15 on the four horses in a BoyleSports shop in the capital, costing them a total of €15.

11/1 pick Humaniste was gambled into 8/1 before getting the wager off to a winning start, before Sweet Sting (8/1) and Daisy’s Hollow (17/2 from 14/1) quickly followed.

It was left to 7/2 selection Jack Holiday, who eventually went off 5/2 favourite in the 4.08 before making the winners' enclosure.

With all four delivering the goods, the punter was able to return to collect a grand total of €8,324.64.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Huge congratulations to our Dublin customer for a stunning set of selections on Sunday. One winner alone would have bagged a return, but they did way better than that and we wish them happy spending with their windfall.”