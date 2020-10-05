LATEST: Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary increase by nine and now stand at 815

Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary have increased by nine and now stands at 815.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has not been informed of any additional deaths and 364 cases were confirmed in an update given on Sunday.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary has increased by nine and now stands at 815 at as per statistics measured at midnight on Friday, October 2. An additional 8 cases are also reported in the latest figures.

* there have been 1,810 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland

* 364 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed

* there have now been 38,032 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

As of midnight Saturday 3rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 364 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 38,032 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified as of Sunday:

* 195 are men / 168 are women

* 74% are under 45 years of age

* 27% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

* 42 cases have been identified as community transmission

* 100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath

* the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.