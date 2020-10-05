'I always received calls and texts from Peggy,' tributes to Peggy Kelly of Newcastle

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has paid tribute to Peggy Kelly, Middlequarter, Newcastle.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "We are very sad to hear the passing of the late Peggy Kelly, Middlequarter, Newcastle [Saturday] morning.

"Peggy was a wonderful woman, mother to my close friend Paddy Kelly and mother-in-law to my trusted staff member Geraldine Kelly.

Peggy's private funeral mass will take place in Newcastle Church [Monday] morning, and as a mark of respect, my constituency office will remain closed[Monday] until 12.30pm afternoon.

"Peggy was a close friend of mine and a keen follower of politics. She was a great advisor and a critique and still in her 92nd year of life, I always received calls and texts from Peggy to let me know she was watching me in Dáil Éireann.

"There was never a Dáil speech, radio interview or TV show that I was in that Peggy would have missed. She was a friend to so many in Newcastle and beyond, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

"Our sincere condolences to her children John, Jimmy, Mary, Paddy, Diane (Cotter) and Martina (Meagher) and her daughters-in-law Geraldine and Margo and sons-in-law James and Anthony, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends."