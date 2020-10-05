Tipperary people! Gardaí issue warning to public over a jury service 'phishing' scam

An Garda Síochána wish to alert the public to a "phishing" scam whereby persons are being contacted by an email claiming to be from the Department of Justice and Equality, but will use the words "Ireland Justice Department" and will come from the email address "jury@justice.ie".

The body of text asks people to register for jury service by clicking on the link, "justice.ie".

When clicked on it redirects people to a cloned website, where a person’s name, date of birth and PPS number is sought.

Gardaí are advising the public as follows:

• Do not respond to unsolicited emails

• Do not clicks onto links contained within them

• Do not give away any personal data

• Report the matter to An Garda Siochana

• Be aware that the public are never asked to register for jury service in this manner as people are contacted by summons for jury service by the County Registrar.

More information is available from Courts Services via the following link https://www.courts.ie/jury-service

Information on Crime Prevention can be found via the following link https://www.garda.ie/en/Crime-Prevention/