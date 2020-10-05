'One to keep an eye on,' uncertainty on weather models over the next couple of days

Stay alert!

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

There's a cool and showery couple of days ahead but there's a lot of uncertainty on the weather models for Wednesday and Thursday, according to www.carlowweather.com.

One weather model is developing a low system that tracks over Ireland while another mode keeps it further south and not as well developed.

"One to keep an eye on," Alan O'Reilly warned. 