'One to keep an eye on,' uncertainty on weather models over the next couple of days
Stay alert!
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
There's a cool and showery couple of days ahead but there's a lot of uncertainty on the weather models for Wednesday and Thursday, according to www.carlowweather.com.
One weather model is developing a low system that tracks over Ireland while another mode keeps it further south and not as well developed.
"One to keep an eye on," Alan O'Reilly warned.
