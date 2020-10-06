Wow! Tipperary gardaí observe vehicle displaying an NCT 'Failed Dangerous' sticker
Tipperary gardaí have observed a vehicle displaying an NCT "Failed Dangerous" sticker.
While on mobile patrol Clonmel gardaí observed this vehicle (pictured below) displaying a NCT "Failed Dangerous" sticker on the front windscreen.
The vehicle was stopped and on further inspection the car had a dangerous bald tyre, no NCT and the tax was expired since 2018.
The car was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.
