EDITORIAL: Sport and Mass were a reprieve for Tipperary people in pandemic

The latest raft of restrictions for the whole country feel different this time around. We’re not in March anymore and this week’s announcement is like Groundhog Day.

That’s tough to come to terms with. How are we back here? The restrictions do have a very similar feel to those implemented earlier in the year and that’s how people will feel about them.

The impact of this on people’s mental health, on society as whole, is going to be devastating.

This move backwards is heartbreaking for millions of people across the country and you get the feeling that Covid-19’s impact could now last decades.

The intensification of measures will not only impact on the economy, as we must now, if we weren’t already, be facing into a crippling recession.

But the wider societal impact of these latest measures will have huge short-term and long-term affects on people and their well-being.

That could be Covid-19’s legacy in years to come, will we ever recover mentally from all of this? Will the wounds ever heal? Masses are also required to move online in Level 3 - which also means many Communions will now not go ahead.

Wedding numbers have been hit again. The impacts of such cancellations, of another “lockdown” type structure to being in Level 3, cannot be understated.

The latest restrictions allow for professional sports or GAA club matches behind closed doors but the actions of certain clubs and communities means GAA HQ has opted to cancel all club games.

Local soccer in Tipperary has also followed suit and it’s hard not to see how other sports won’t take a similar course of action.

Sport was one of the only reprieves during the pangs of the pandemic. Mass was a comfort to thousands of people also. Now, it’s all gone again. We’re back to live streams of Mass services and an empty fixtures list for many sports.

This is getting hard to believe. For many, it will be hard to see a way out, to see light at the end of the tunnel.

But the night is darkest just before the dawn and the dawn is coming. Let’s go for a few more rounds with this damned virus.