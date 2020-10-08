Plans for fish pass works on the River Suir in Tipperary could include a 'rock ramp'

Plans made for fish pass works on the River Suir in Tipperary include a "rock ramp".

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has tendered a contract for Fish pass improvement works at Bakery Weir on the River Suir upstream of Cahir.

IFI is the statutory body with the responsibility for the protection, development and management of the inland fishery resource within the State.

As part of their responsibility to manage the fish stocks on the River Suir IFI intend to improve fish passage at Bakery Weir.

These improvement works will take the form of either:

A. The removal of a section of the weir and placing the material within the channel to form bank erosion protection measures and in-stream structures

B. To construct a rock ramp type fish pass to the downstream side of the weir at the western bank. A decision on which option to proceed with will be made by IFI based on all the information received.

Together with that provided by the consultant engineer, following a review of all necessary information provided by the surveys and reports completed as part of this project.

IFI wish to appoint a consulting engineer to assist in obtaining all information and in assessing both these options in terms of cost, maintenance, disturbance and other structural and ecological implications.

The consultant engineer will be required to produce an options report and to follow through on the preferred option to satisfactory completion of the project.

The response deadline for people bidding for the contract is October 30.