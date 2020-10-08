PROPERTY: Fancy a challenge? Fixer-upper cottage on sale in Tipperary for €55,000

Fancy a challenge? This fixer-upper cottage is on sale in Tipperary for €55,000.

The cottage is in need of complete refurbishment and is set on approximately 0.91 acres.

The property is located in Coolacussane which is 3.5km outside Dundrum village in Tipperary.

Cashel and Tipperary Town are a mere 12km with access to a host of amenities.

To view the full ad, click here.