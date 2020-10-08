'Nobody wants to see a squad car outside Tipperary club pulling people'

A councillor has called on the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District to carry out immediate works to reduce speeding at Lattin Lawn Tennis Club.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said the club’s committee, who is willing to work with council to address the issue, is “extremely concerned” regarding road safety at this location.

In reply, district administrator Anthony Coleman said the site will be assessed for appropriate traffic calming measures in line with Tipperary County Council’s traffic calming policy.

“Funding would then need to be secured for any works identified. The council, with the support of the community, has made a funding application under the CLÁR funding stream to carry out improvement works at this location and we await a decision on the application,” Mr Coleman said.

Cllr Fitzgerald expressed disappointment with the reply. The Fine Gael councillor said proper signage, road markings and speed indication signs “don’t cost an arm and a leg”.

He added: “These are simple issues that can be addressed by this council.

“It is time we stopped passing the buck to An Garda Síochána, saying that they should be parked there and doing their job. You have to help the organisations, communities and clubs out when they make a request for a bit of help to reduce speeding and to make their facilities safer. Nobody wants to see a squad car sitting on the side of the road outside a tennis club that’s going to pull people. That’s not the way!”