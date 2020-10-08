Tipperary County Council called on to hand over its control of horses work to charities

A county councillor has called for Tipperary County Council to step away from its control of horses duties and hand this work over to charities due to the high annual cost of removing stray horses from public places around the county.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr David Dunne’s issued the call at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting citing the €111,000 it cost in a recent years to remove stray horses from the county’s roads.

Cllr Dunne had argued €111,000 was a substantial amount of money for the council to spend on control of horses and he didn’t think the council should be involved in this work.

“We should get out of it altogether. I don’t see where it’s improving.”

He said if the council was successful in controlling horses the amount of money it spent on this area should be reducing every year but instead it was actually increasing.

In the past few weeks five stray horses were picked up in the Carrick-on-Suir area.

“There must be a better way than wasting public money in dealing with this situation.

“We need to liaise with the horse owners group and horse charities,” the Sinn Féin councillor added.

Marion O’Neill of the council’s Environment & Climate Action Department poured cold water on the proposal.

She explained that control of horses work was a “very fraught situation” that required qualified people to do it and the local authority was the authorised body to do this work.

She argued that to move this work out to a voluntary group would be “very difficult and onerous” for them.

She outlined that the council paid a €1,000 contribution per horse to an agency to pick up horses in public places. The agency takes the horses to Cork and rehomes them.

She pointed out that the council receives a subvention of between €100 and €200 from the Government towards this cost so the council covers the rest of the cost. The council’s overall spend on its control of horses work varies from year to year depending on how many stray horses are collected in the county.