BREAKING: Massive planning application lodged for 36 houses in this Tipperary town

A planning application has been lodged for 36 houses in Tipperary.

The development at Limetree Grove in Cashel will consist of the following:

1. The construction of 36 detached dwelling houses, consisting of the construction of six six-bedroom houses, six four-bedroom houses, nineteen three-bedroom houses and five two-bed houses.

2. Proposed landscape and play areas.

3. The development will include all associated drainage and site development works.

The application is in pre-validation and a decision is due by Tipperary County Council on November 30.

The applicants are David and Dermot Delaney.