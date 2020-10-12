ALERT: Tipperary gardaí issue warning ahead of Halloween after fireworks seizures
Be advised!
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Pictured above are some of the fireworks seized by gardaí in the Clonmel District recently.
Gardaí searched a house in Elm Park, Clonmel and seized a quantity of fireworks found in the attic of the house.
A second unrelated stop and search of a car in Carrick-on-Suir also resulted in the seizure of fireworks.
Both incidents are under investigation as part of Operation Tombola. Please be safe this Halloween, gardaí advised.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on