ALERT: Tipperary gardaí issue warning ahead of Halloween after fireworks seizures

Pictured above are some of the fireworks seized by gardaí in the Clonmel District recently.

Gardaí searched a house in Elm Park, Clonmel and seized a quantity of fireworks found in the attic of the house.

A second unrelated stop and search of a car in Carrick-on-Suir also resulted in the seizure of fireworks.

Both incidents are under investigation as part of Operation Tombola. Please be safe this Halloween, gardaí advised.