Major upgrade works and up to €5m set aside for public realm in this Tipperary town

Tipperary County Council is to carry out a €4-5m upgrade to the public realm through the centre of Tipperary Town between Church Street and Cashel Road.

The scheme is 1.6km in length and encompasses two national routes through the town, the N24 and N74.

The improvements will involve: 1.6km of new road pavement and upgrade of the road layout on the N24 Main Street and N74 Fr Matthew Street; widening of footways with new paving along N24 Main Street/Bank Place and along N74 Fr Matthew Street/Cashel Road; upgrade of the car park at St Michael’s Cemetery.

Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive at Tipperary County Council, said: "The council has been working closely with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to advance this project and is delighted that we are now at the formal Part 8 planning stage of this project.

"This is a significant scheme and investment in Tipperary Town which will transform and enhance the urban environment in the town."