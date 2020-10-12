'It destroyed a wonderful tradition in Clonmel,' Tipperary TD hits out at Fine Gael

"The Fine Gael Party has something against the Army," Independent TD Mattie McGrath has claimed in the Dáil.

Speaking in the Dáil recently on the Defence (Amendment) Bill 2020, Deputy McGrath said the Fine Gael party "destroyed a wonderful tradition in Clonmel, Tipperary".

He added: "For generations - for centuries - there was an Army barracks in Clonmel, but Fine Gael just wiped it away, as it did with many other things."

"While I was involved with the Army in Clonmel there were many occasions when it cleared snow and brought help to people or rescued them from floods. The town was flooded often enough.

"The Government does not respect the Army," he claimed.

Kickham Barracks, formerly known as Clonmel Barracks, is physically at the heart of Clonmel, and was established on the current site in the late 18th century.

After 230 years of service, the Defence Forces of Ireland vacated the barracks in March 2012.