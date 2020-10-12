Modern detached cottage boasting three-bedrooms on sale in Tipperary for €225,000
Honeysuckle Cottage, Ballinahinch, Golden, Cashel, Tipperary
This stunning, extended and modern detached cottage is situated on a generous site of 0.52 acres and located in a most pleasant rural setting at Ballinahinch, Golden, Tipperary.
This property is in simply immaculate condition throughout, having been extended, renovated and refurbished to a very high standard. No further outlay is required and we invite you can take a virtual tour by clicking here.
Accommodation extends to 1,011 sq.ft and includes sitting room, large open-plan kitchen/dining room and three-bedrooms.
