Modern detached cottage boasting three-bedrooms on sale in Tipperary for €225,000

This stunning, extended and modern detached cottage is situated on a generous site of 0.52 acres and located in a most pleasant rural setting at Ballinahinch, Golden, Tipperary.

This property is in simply immaculate condition throughout, having been extended, renovated and refurbished to a very high standard. No further outlay is required and we invite you can take a virtual tour by clicking here.

Accommodation extends to 1,011 sq.ft and includes sitting room, large open-plan kitchen/dining room and three-bedrooms.