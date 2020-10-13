Tipperary gardaí catch driver at Operation Fanacht checkpoint with 'fake licence'
Got ya!
File photo
Cahir Roads Policing Unit on an Operation Fanacht checkpoint stopped a vehicle a short time ago.
The driver presented a suspicious licence.
Unfortunately for the driver the garda Mobility App confirmed the driving licence as fake.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.
Cahir RPU on an operation fanacht checkpoint stopped a vehicle a short time ago. The driver presented a suspicious...Posted by An Garda Síochána Tipperary on Sunday, 11 October 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on