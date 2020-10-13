Railway cottage 'full of character' to go under the hammer in Tipperary for €62,000

A railway cottage "full of character" is to go under the hammer in Tipperary for €62,000.

The property requires full refurbishment or replacement dwelling.

Accommodation briefly comprises: entrance porch, living/dining room, kitchen, inner hall, bedroom and bathroom.

Externally, the cottage is set within generous site extending to approximately one acre, benefiting from off-road parking and a potential redevelopment.

For Sale by Public Auction

Auction Location: Online Auction

Auction Date & Time: Thursday, October 29 at 12:00 PM