Railway cottage 'full of character' to go under the hammer in Tipperary for €62,000
The Railway Gates, Bishopswood, Dundrum, Tipperary
A railway cottage "full of character" is to go under the hammer in Tipperary for €62,000.
The property requires full refurbishment or replacement dwelling.
Accommodation briefly comprises: entrance porch, living/dining room, kitchen, inner hall, bedroom and bathroom.
Externally, the cottage is set within generous site extending to approximately one acre, benefiting from off-road parking and a potential redevelopment.
For Sale by Public Auction
Auction Location: Online Auction
Auction Date & Time: Thursday, October 29 at 12:00 PM
