Gardaí set up Tipperary burglary response unit to combat winter crime

Gardaí in Tipperary have established a temporary burglary response unit as part of Operation Thor.

As part of the winter phase of Operation Thor, a total of 10 gardaí will be seconded to the burglary response unit on a full-time basis within the five garda districts of Tipperary. Two gardaí from each district will be deployed at times and locations identified as hotspots by the Garda Síochána Analysis Services.

Each burglary response unit will also have a dedicated garda vehicle, which will allow for an expansive geographical area to be patrolled.

The operation will see a coordinated anti-crime operation in the Tipperary division, utilising high visibility checkpoints and patrols supported by the roads policing, armed support, detective branch and regular units. The operation is designed to prevent, intercept and detect offenders committing crimes such as burglaries and thefts.

"Since the establishment of Operation Thor in 2015, significant progress has been made in the reduction of burglary and property related crime within the Tipperary Division. The hard work and dedication of Tipperary gardaí has reaped dividends in the reduction in burglary offences and in property crime offences," says chief superintendent Derek Smart.

"It is imperative that as we move into the winter months in the lead up to Christmas that a reinvigorated, focused and coordinated approach is now implemented across the division to prevent escalation in property crime across Tipperary, as well as to reduce the occurrences of property crime. Hopefully, these 10 gardaí assigned to the burglary response unit can do just that.”

Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary division, Sergeant Tom O Dwyer, adds: "In addition to the burglary response unit, we all need to do our part in preventing crime this winter. Our message is simple: we need to lock up and light up. This can help protect your home, so whether you are at home or going out remember to turn on some lights, use timer switches, lock all doors and windows, and set your alarm. Also remember to store keys away from windows and don’t keep large amounts of cash or jewellery in your home.

"At our checkpoints we will be handing out as much crime prevention advice as possible but if you have any concerns about home safety, pick up the phone and call your local garda station.”