Planning approved for €8m project to build 36 social houses in three Tipperary villages

Tipperary County Council’s elected members have given the planning green light for the construction of 36 new social houses worth an estimated €8m in three south Tipperary villages.

Councillors unanimously approved the housing schemes for Clerihan, Bansha and Donohill proposed under Part 8 of the 2001 Planning & Development Regulations at the council’s monthly meeting in the Moycarkey-Borris Community & Sports Centre in Littleton on Monday.

They approved planning permission for 14 social homes at Knockeevan, Clerihan, which will be an extension to existing housing at Ballyclerihan Crescent.

The development will comprise seven two-storey two-bedroom houses, five three-bedroom two-storey houses and two single-storey two-bedroom homes.

Fourteen houses are also planned for the new Bansha housing estate at Bansha West, which will adjoin the existing Radharc na hAbhainn estate.

It will comprise five single storey two-bedroom homes, five two-bedroom two-storey homes and four three-bedroom two-storey homes.

Eight homes will be built in the Donohill social housing scheme at Garryshane, which will consist of seven two-storey three-bedroom houses and one single-storey three-bedroom house.

They will be located on a 0.27 hectacre “infill” site within the existing Cuil Greine estate.

Tipperary County Council senior engineer Jonathan Cooney said the council aims to go to tender with the three housing projects before the end of this year and start construction early next year. It hopes to complete the 36 homes in 2022.