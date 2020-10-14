UPDATED: Planning application for 36 houses in Cashel has been deemed 'incomplete'

A planning application lodged for 36 houses in the Tipperary town of Cashel has been deemed “incomplete”.

The development at Limetree Grove in Cashel would have involved the construction of 36 detached dwelling houses.

The development would have been made up of six six-bedroom houses, six four-bedroom houses, nineteen three-bedroom houses and five two-bed houses.

The project would also include the proposed landscape and play areas.

The application was deemed “incomplete” by Tipperary County Council on October 9, it has been revealed.

The applicants were David and Dermot Delaney.