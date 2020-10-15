EDITORIAL: 'Mental health matters' in Tipperary as it battles huge crisis

Never has there been a greater need for a robust mental health facility in Tipperary than there is now.

With Covid-19 wreaking havoc since March, the long-term impacts will be severe, particularly on people’s mental well-being.

This week, Cathal O’Reilly has begun writing his weekly column in The Nationalist. This is an important piece of writing and Cathal’s words, advice and help could no doubt save the lives of people who feel like there is no way out for them.

The paper also boasts a 12-page mental health feature which highlights ways of improving your mental health and the services that are available.

Meanwhile, Eamonn Wynne writes on page nine about how the Ambulance Service is currently unavailable to provide patient transport to the Department of Psychiatry in Kilkenny.

This has led the service to engage a private provider, accompanied with an escort. The cost per patient is €268.39 or €288.54 if they are accompanied by a nurse.

Meanwhile, new information has shown a 30% increase in people presenting with mental health issues to South Tipperary General Hospital from 2018 to 2019.

The HSE still does not seem tuned in to the anger in Tipperary over the closure of St Michael’s and the feeling that “mental health matters” and services are simply not good enough.

It is widely accepted that the closure of St Michael’s in 2012 as an acute psychiatric unit has been a mistake, but why haven’t the HSE acted to reinstate the unit?

Spending money on the facility to upgrade it for other functions is only adding fuel to the fire.

Tipperary patients have to be transported over 50km to a facility in Kilkenny which is continuously under pressure to meet the demands of the South East region.

In years to come the greatest failing of successive Governments will not be people on hospital beds or homeless figures, it will be their abject failure to make sure that “mental health matters”.

History will judge them harshly - and rightly so - for a series of poor policy decisions on the issue.