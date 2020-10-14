Historic Market Yard wall that runs along Mitchell Street will NOT be demolished

Tipperary County Council have confirmed to March4Tipp representatives that the historic Market Yard wall that runs along Mitchell Street will not be demolished.

In a post on Facebook, March4Tipp added: "There was fear earlier this year that the wall would be demolished to install a bus parking spot. Following a public outcry the wall is set to stay. The search for a suitable coach set down area continues."

