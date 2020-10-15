'I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,' says Miss Tipperary 2020

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” says recently crowned Miss Tipperary 2020 Maeve Yee.

The Cashel woman entered Miss Tipperary 2020 after her confidence took a blow during lockdown. She says the experience has been a “whirlwind” and has pushed her to step outside her comfort zone.

As she prepares to represent Tipperary at Miss Ireland 2020, Maeve is using the platform to raise more awareness around mental health and is encouraging young people to embrace who they are.

“Growing up, everyone goes through a phase of wanting to fit in, especially in secondary school, and for me I didn’t want to look any different to my friends,” says Maeve, whose mother is Irish and father Malaysian- Chinese.

“I’ve definitely learnt a lot about myself in the last few years and really started to embrace who I am. I’ve learnt that if we were all the exact same it would be pretty boring and to embrace being a little different,” Maeve continues.

The 22-year-old’s main ambition in life is to be happy and to surround herself with people that lift both themselves and others up. “There is always room to grow both as a person and as a society, and I hope to use my voice to make a change even if it’s something small,” Maeve says.

“It seems crazy to even say that [I’m Miss Tipperary 2020] out loud. If you had told me this a couple of months ago I would have been in utter disbelief.

“I’m not sure where life will bring me, but I’m still young and looking forward to seeing where my journey goes,” adds Maeve, who is studying Digital Culture and Communications at the University of Limerick.

This year’s virtual Miss Tipperary pageant combined with Miss Limerick and Miss Clare (TLC) and was broadcasted through Facebook Live from Dani’s Showroom in Limerick on September 27.

A highlight on the social calendar for young ladies, the pageant was organised by former Miss Tipperary Esme Mansergh Wallace and blogger/model Patrick McLoughney.

Miss TLC 2020 was presented by Miss Tipperary South 2019 Bailey Gavin, with a glamorous judging panel including last year’s Miss Tipperary Kirsty Downey.



Skeheenarinky’s Shannon Brennan was named Miss Tipperary 2020 first runner-up and Holycross’ Andrea O’Rourke took the second runner-up place, with both ladies moving forward to the Miss Ireland 2020 semi-final. Read more about their journey in Miss Tipperary to date on TipperaryLive.ie this week.