Tipperary photo competition a timely reminder to ‘remember what makes you happy’

“Words cannot fully capture an experience, but merely describe it. A photo, on the other hand, gives us a powerful glimpse into a precious moment,” says the organiser of a photography competition that proved hugely popular as part of this year’s South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival.

The Snap Happy photography competition challenged people to capture what makes them happy in one single photo, with €300 in cash prizes for the winners sponsored by Alan Maher of Londis, Clonmel.

“I came up with the idea for the competition a few years ago as I noticed how tricky it could be for students moving from home and leaving their family, friends, pets and even hobbies behind,” says organiser and LIT Clonmel lecturer Marie Walsh.

“I thought a competition that meant taking a photo of what makes you happy would be a nice reminder of the importance of being happy, of taking the time to do something you love or the time to do something with a friend.”

Marie says this year’s competition received 70 “amazing” entries. “Many of the entries I received were about relationships, nature, adventures and there were plenty of photos of pets. It is important for each one of us to know what makes us happy and to incorporate that into our lives for our own wellbeing,” Marie says.

First place went to Áine King’s incredible underwater shot, the prize for second went to Aleksandra Styka’s photo of three family generations together and third place was scooped by Freya Porrittwessman whose photo included her beloved dog.

The top 10 photos were all displayed in Clonmel shop windows as part of the South Tipperary Positive Mental Health Festival last week. The top three photos will also be displayed on the LIT Clonmel campus.