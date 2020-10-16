Man set to appear before Tipperary court after laneway knife incident

Gardaí arrested a man and seized a knife in Clonmel, County Tipperary on Thursday.



At around 11am, gardaí were notified of incident where it was alleged a man had brandished a large knife and threatened another man in a laneway known as Hopkins Lane in Clonmel.



Gardaí and detectives, assisted by the armed support unit, attended the scene and began investigating. A knife believed to have been used during the incident was recovered at the scene.



Gardaí later carried out a search at an apartment in Clonmel and arrested a man, aged in his 60s. He was brought to Clonmel Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Clonmel District Court this Friday morning.