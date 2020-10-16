Are you thinking of carrying out some home improvements to your family home?

Tipperary Credit Union is there for you. With five branches located in, Tipperary Town, Bansha, Doon, Dundrum and Plassey (Castletroy)Limerick.

Tipperary Credit Union has been serving its members for over 50 years and is open six days a week Monday to Saturday.

Your home is probably your biggest investment. Any improvement, whether it’s better insulation, an extension, or a new kitchen, is good for that investment.

There are a lot of people who would like to move to a bigger house to accommodate their growing family but can’t afford to.

Building an extension, converting the garage, or putting a room in the attic can be an inexpensive way to give your family more room. It may also add to the value of your house.

If you are thinking of carrying out Home Improvements on your home now is the time to do so. Our Large Loan rate of 6.25% APR for loans between €30,000 and €75,000 can help you finance your dream home at a very competitive rate.

Arrange your Home Improvement finance stress free and simple with a Home Improvement loan from Tipperary Credit Union.

Call to any of our branches today, apply over the phone on Freephone 1800 62 22 62 or apply online at www.tipperarycu.ie

Tipperary Credit Union Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Normal Lending Terms & Conditions Apply.

For a €30,000 10 year variable interest rate loan with 520 weekly repayments of €76.97, APR 6.25%, the total amount payable is €40,055.65. Figures correct as at 16/10/2020.

Warning: If you do not meet the repayments on your loan, your account will go into arrears. This may affect your credit rating, which may limit your ability to access credit in the future.