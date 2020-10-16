Gardaí re-issue appeal for witnesses to fatal Tipperary traffic accident to come forward

Gardaí in Clonmel investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N24 at Ballynoran, Carrick-On-Suir at approximately 7:25am on Monday, September 21 are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene when the van he was driving collided with a lorry. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 60s, was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries to persons was reported.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to a woman who was one of the first persons at the scene and provided medical assistance to make contact with Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.