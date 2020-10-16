Gardaí set to carry out checkpoints on main and rural roads across Tipperary this weekend

Gardaí in the southern region are appealing to the public to continue following public health regulations and guidelines this weekend.

Gardaí in counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary are asking everyone to play their part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, garda assistant commissioner for the southern region Michael Finn said: "We all need play our part in this pandemic. That means limiting your contact with people, wearing face mask when required, following coughing etiquette and washing your hands thoroughly.

"As Level 3 restrictions are still in place in the garda southern region, we will not only continue our Operation Fanacht checkpoints, but we will be increasing them and conducting checkpoints on secondary roads as well as primary. We understand that it can be frustrating to be delayed at these checkpoints, but we are trying to save lives. It is not our intention to delay you. Please stay within your county. Ask yourself, 'is my journey essential?' From midnight on Thursday, you were also asked not to visit other people’s homes or allow others into yours. We all need to do our part in this.

"I want to also assure the public that whilst we are increasing our checkpoints, normal policing still resumes. Our units will be out there patrolling and helping where needed. If you need help, don’t think twice about calling us. Remember, we are all in this together, so stay safe," he added.