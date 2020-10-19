ALERT: Met Éireann warns of heavy rain for Tipperary as weather warning issued

Met Eireann is warning of heavy rain for Ireland in the coming days as it has issued Weather Warning.

A Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Ireland has been issued for all day Monday and up to 7pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann is warning that persistent and occasionally heavy bands of rain will cross the country beginning on Sunday night through to Tuesday evening.

While some areas will remain below warning levels, there is a risk of localised spot flooding with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions where accumulations are expected to be highest.

Met Eireann says that this warning will be reviewed and may be elevated in further updates to reflect the evolving situation.