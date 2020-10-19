Revealed: Almost 40 additional cases confirmed for Tipperary in latest Covid-19 figures

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was informed of three additional deaths and 1,283 cases as of Sunday evening.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary has increased by 16 and now stands at 963 as per statistics measured at midnight on Thursday, October 15.

An additional 36 cases were also confirmed for Tipperary in Sunday night's figures.

* 1,283 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed

* there have now been 49,962 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland

* there have been 1,852 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland

As of midnight Saturday 17 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

* 651 are women / 628 are men

* 68% are under 45 years of age

* the median age is 31 years old

* 408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick

* the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties

As of 2pm on Sunday, 277 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24-hours.



