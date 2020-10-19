Fourteen houses 'agreed in principal' for Clogheen, Ardfinnan and Tipperary Town

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahil has confirmed 14 turnkey houses in Clogheen, Ardfinnan and Tipperary Town.



In a statement, the Fianna Fáil TD said: “I am delighted to announce that the Department of Housing has given approval in principal to 14 houses in Clogheen, Ardfinnan and Tipperary Town.

“This will go some way to alleviating housing pressures in the area and I thank Cllr Micheál Anglim, Cllr Roger Kennedy and Minister Darragh O’Brien for working with me on so many housing issues in the area.”

A turnkey home refers to a place that is ready for people to move into, with no need to make big repairs or improvements.