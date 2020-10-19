Fancy a challenge? Fixer-upper cottage in Tipperary on the market for almost €80,000

Fancy a challenge? This fixer-upper cottage in Tipperary is on the market for €79,950.

The detached two-bedroom cottage is situated on a mature site of two acres of land with four large sheds to the rear.

The accommodation comprises entrance porch, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.

Upstairs there are three storage rooms with very low ceiling height.

