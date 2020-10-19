PICTURE: Caught ya! Tipperary gardaí on patrol seize vehicle for no insurance

Check it out below...

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Gardaí

File photo

Cahir gardaí on patrol recently seized this vehicle after their new Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology flagged for no insurance on the mobility device.

Court to follow.

Check out their post below: 

Cahir Gardai on patrol seized this vehicle a short time ago after our new ANPR technology flagged for No Insurance on the mobility device. Court to follow. #MobilityApp

Posted by An Garda Síochána Tipperary on  Sunday, 18 October 2020