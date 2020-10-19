PICTURE: Caught ya! Tipperary gardaí on patrol seize vehicle for no insurance
Cahir gardaí on patrol recently seized this vehicle after their new Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology flagged for no insurance on the mobility device.
Court to follow.
Cahir Gardai on patrol seized this vehicle a short time ago after our new ANPR technology flagged for No Insurance on the mobility device. Court to follow. #MobilityAppPosted by An Garda Síochána Tipperary on Sunday, 18 October 2020
