Revealed: Planning green light for the construction of four houses in south Tipperary

Planning has been granted for the construction of four houses in south Tipperary.

Beaton Homes Ltd sought permission for the construction of four semi-detached two storey houses together with development works which include entrance onto public road, connection to public services, landscaping, boundary treatment and all other associated site works.

The development address is at Poulmaleen, Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir.

Tipperary County Council attached 23 conditions to their decision.