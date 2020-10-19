'No notification from Tipperary County Council,' anger over works on busy road

"No notification from Tipperary County Council," said Cllr Annemarie Ryan as she expressed her anger over works at the top of the Bansha Road on the N24 by the roundabout.

She said: "Avoid top of Bansha Road if you can. No notification from Tipperary County Council.

"Roadworks at the busiest time when dropping kids to school, people going to work.

"Welcome to the next two years, this is what we'll be facing in 2021 and 2022 if proposed roadworks go ahead."

UPDATE:

Roadworks to take place on Monday and Tuesday to put in place anti-skid measures along 100 metre stretch from the roundabout down the Bansha Road.

Cllr Ryan added: "There is an onus on both the contractor and the council to notify residents before works take place which did not happen [on Monday]. I've told them this is so important, no wonder people get fed up."