Tipperary about to hit a milestone in the number of confirmed positive Covid-19 cases

Tipperary is about to hit a milestone in the number of confirmed positive Covid-19 cases.

The latest news as of 6pm on Monday, October 19 has seen the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) be informed of an additional 1,031 confirmed cases. There were no additional deaths.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary has increased by 36 and now stands at 999 as per statistics measured at midnight on Friday, October 16.

An additional 16 cases were also confirmed for Tipperary in Monday night's figures.

* there have been 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland

* 1,031 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed

* there have now been 50,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland

As of midnight Sunday 18 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 50,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

* 511 are men / 518 are women

* 70% are under 45 years of age

* the median age is 30 years old

* 235 in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry

* the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties

As of 2pm on Monday, 298 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "If you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

"If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days."

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.