Tipperary gardaí receive reports from the public of a vehicle driving dangerously
Tipperary gardaí received reports from the public of a vehicle driving dangerously on Monday evening.
Gardaí intercepted the vehicle (pictured below) and the driver was arrested after failing an oral fluid test and driving dangerously in the presence of gardaí.
The vehicle was impounded as a dangerously defective vehicle.
